KNAU and Arizona News

Search Continues for Fugitive Couple Who Escaped in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 30, 2019 at 3:57 PM MST
screenshot__2_.png
Tucson Police Department
/

 Authorities say there are no major leads still in the hunt for a fugitive couple accused of murder in Arizona.

The manhunt for 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale entered its fourth day Friday.

The FBI, which is leading the search, and other agencies continue to pore over hundreds of tips.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency while riding in a prison transport van in Utah Monday. The couple overpowered the two guards, tied them up and put them in the back of the van with a third uninvolved prisoner.

Once the group arrived outside of St. Johns, Arizona, the couple switched to a friend's red GMC Sierra pickup.

The Barksdales were being extradited from upstate New York, where they were arrested in May.

Associated Press
