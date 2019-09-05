© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Australian Man Dies During River Trip Through Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2019 at 2:03 PM MST
colorado_river_in_grand_canyon.jpg
NPS/M.Quinn
/

 An Australian man who was on a commercial river trip through the Grand Canyon has died.

The National Park Service says 77-year-old Kenneth Reece of Tasmania died Tuesday after being pulled from the Colorado River. Authorities say rangers responded to a call from others on the trip who had been performing CPR.

They weren't able to revive Reece. His body was flown to the medical examiner's office.

The Grand Canyon says Reece had been swimming below Deer Creek Falls, a popular stop for river rafters. The waterfall flows through side canyons directly into the Colorado River.

Officials say swimming in the river is unlike swimming in pools because of changes in depth, currents and temperatures. They say even strong swimmers can have trouble.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcolorado rivernatureGrand Canyon deaths
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content