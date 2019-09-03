© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Water Restored at Grand Canyon After Break in Pipeline

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2019 at 2:13 PM MST
1883232-1380226318.jpg
The Grand Canyon

Officials at the Grand Canyon have lifted water restrictions after fixing a pipeline break.

A section of the pipeline north of Phantom Ranch broke last week. Visitors and residents of Grand Canyon Village were told to conserve water over the busy holiday weekend.

The national park said Tuesday the pipeline has been fixed and water is available at filling stations along the North Kaibab trail.

Still, the park says anyone hiking within the canyon should be prepared to treat water.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkwaterinfrastructurePhantom Ranch
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content