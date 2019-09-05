FUSD Classes Cancelled Friday Due To Malware Issues

Classes at Flagstaff Unified School District schools will be closed again Friday as the district continues to deal with malware found on district servers.

In a post to its Facebook page, FUSD said "Progress was made today in securing critical FUSD systems, but unfortunately, work will need to continue through the weekend to ensure that students can return to school on Monday."

The FACTS, childcare centers, and FUSD preschool will all be closed as well.

The district closed schools Thursday after the discovery of ransomware on its servers.

FUSD disconnected internet service at all of its schools and facilities in order to deal with the issue.

District spokesperson Zachery Fountain said the disconnection affected multiple systems across its schools including doorlocks, though he added the lock issue was resolved Thursday.

He also said the district is not yet sure how the ransomware made it onto the servers.

