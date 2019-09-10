© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Autopsy Finds Page Girl Likely Died Of Opioids Overdose

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 10, 2019 at 2:10 PM MST
Family members of a 6-year-old girl who likely overdosed on opioids have been charged with abuse and first-degree murder.

The girl had been staying with her grandparents, 51-year-old James Lane and 47-year-old Victoria Bizardie, in Page.

The alleged role of the mother — 30-year-old Kamaya Lane — is unclear. Police arrested her in Farmington, New Mexico, in late August. She's awaiting extradition to Coconino County.

Authorities say the girl was unresponsive when a babysitter took her to the hospital May 3.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that an autopsy found she had at least three times the therapeutic amount of fentanyl in her body.

Police found illegal drugs, dozens of laptops and cellphones, and $3,000 cash in the grandparents' home and vehicle. They've pleaded not guilty in the case.

Associated Press
