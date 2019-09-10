Man From United Kingdom Dies In Arizona Skydiving Accident

Authorities say a man from the United Kingdom has died in a skydiving accident in northern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials identified the man Tuesday as 55-year-old Christopher Swales.

Deputies were called Sunday to an area of Grand Canyon National Park Airport about two men injured after skydiving in tandem.

Authorities say Swales was found unconscious on the ground and later pronounced dead at a Flagstaff hospital.

The other man suffered a broken leg. His name hasn't been released.

Sheriff's investigators say Swales purchased a package from a skydiving company at the airport that included a tandem jump.

They say the men encountered difficulties when approaching the landing area and they free-fell for an unknown distance until hitting the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.