© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Man From United Kingdom Dies In Arizona Skydiving Accident

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 10, 2019 at 3:14 PM MST
GC_Airport.jpg
airport-data.com
/

Authorities say a man from the United Kingdom has died in a skydiving accident in northern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials identified the man Tuesday as 55-year-old Christopher Swales.

Deputies were called Sunday to an area of Grand Canyon National Park Airport about two men injured after skydiving in tandem.

Authorities say Swales was found unconscious on the ground and later pronounced dead at a Flagstaff hospital.

The other man suffered a broken leg. His name hasn't been released.

Sheriff's investigators say Swales purchased a package from a skydiving company at the airport that included a tandem jump.

They say the men encountered difficulties when approaching the landing area and they free-fell for an unknown distance until hitting the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkCoconino County Sheriff's OfficeGrand Canyon deathsgrand canyon national airport
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content