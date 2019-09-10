© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

McSally Distances Herself From GOP Chair's Fundraising Email

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 10, 2019 at 5:11 AM MST
Republican Senator Martha McSally says it was a mistake for state GOP chairperson Kelli Ward to write in a fundraising email that the party would stop Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly "dead in his tracks."

McSally responded to the Ward's email Monday in an interview on Phoenix radio station KTAR.

Ward's email last week sparked a backlash among Democrats. Kelly's wife, former Congressmember Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head eight years ago. She survived, and the couple became advocates for gun control.

McSally says she disagrees with Kelly's views on guns, but she would not have used the words Ward chose.

She says she has not talked to Ward.

Ward did not immediately respond to McSally's interview. Ward said last week she doesn't wish Kelly any harm.

