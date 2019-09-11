© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Small Plane Crashes Into Ak-Chin Regional Airport Building

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 11, 2019 at 4:56 AM MST
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
An investigation is underway after a light plane has crashed into a building at a small airport south of metro Phoenix in the community of Maricopa.

AZfamily.com reported two people were in the plane when it crashed Tuesday Ak-Chin Regional Airport.

Authorities say they were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while the one person in the flight operations building at the time wasn't injured.

The airport is owned and operated by the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

It serves the Pinal County communities of Casa Grande and Maricopa and is 44 miles southeast of Phoenix.

