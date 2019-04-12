© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Pilot Recovering After Ultralight Plane Crash in Paulden

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2019 at 4:42 PM MST
paulden_ultralight.png

A pilot avoided life-threatening injuries when his small, homemade aircraft crashed in northern Arizona.

Yavapai County sheriff's officials say 51-year-old Kenneth Seebeck was conscious when they found him amid the wreckage of his ultralight plane Thursday afternoon.

He was airlifted to a Flagstaff hospital in stable condition with some broken bones.

Seebeck's father, who was at the scene, told deputies they had built the aircraft and decided to test it in an open area off Highway 89 in Paulden. The airplane went down within a minute after take-off.

The incident prompted a passing motorist to report to 911 a small aircraft crashing.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

