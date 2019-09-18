© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Forest Thinning Contractor Won’t Face Blame For Museum Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 18, 2019 at 2:31 PM MST
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU

A preliminary report by investigators on the Museum Fire shows no negligence by the contractor conducting forest thinning operations. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the company and employee on the job followed all requirements to prevent wildfire when it began in July.

Officials say the contractor, Oregon-based Smith Forestry, was working on the steep, rocky slopes as part of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project when an excavator likely struck a rock creating a spark. As required, the employee remained at the site for one hour after the work was done and had properly functioning equipment and a fire extinguisher. Investigators say the spark smoldered for at least 14 hours before growing into a wildfire.

Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU
/
KNAU
The blackened steep, rocky slopes near the Museum Fire's origin site. Mt. Elden is in the background.

"This was not negligence in any way, shape or form on their part, and we certainly are not looking to assign blame to that individual or that company. In fact, we’re doing the opposite, we’re more than anxious for them to get back and reengage and we’re going to welcome them back," says Paul Summerfelt, the wildland fire management officer with the City of Flagstaff.

Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU
/
KNAU
At the Museum Fire's origin site with the City of Flagstaff in the background below.

Summerfelt and other forest officials say no major changes will be made to contractor protocol, and describe the 1,961-acre Museum Fire as an “unfortunate accident.”

Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU
/
KNAU
Aspen trees near the Museum Fire's origin site in the Dry Lake Hills have a vaguely pink-ish color from the red fire retardant dropped to slow the fire's growth.

The wildfire forced the evacuations of neighborhoods and caused flooding danger in some parts of the city. Firefighting efforts so far have totaled $9 million.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
