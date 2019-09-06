Forest Officials Monitoring Two Wildfires In Northern Arizona

Coconino National Forest officials say a lightning-caused wildfire about 4 miles northeast of Clints Well that began last week is currently being used to clean up forest fuels and burn across the landscape for restoration efforts.

The Eden Fire was reported by the Hutch Mountain lookout near Happy Jack last Thursday. It has spread to more than 1,000 acres and is about 15-percent contained as of the last Inciweb report late Thursday.

Officials say the fire was being monitored for several days before determining it would be allowed to burn and remove hazardous fuels left from years of previous fires and debris buildup. The fuel buildup is currently burning on steep slopes in the Lost Eden Tank area in Ponderosa Pine and grass understory within heavy dead and down trees, as well as standing dead trees. Firefighters have used burnout operations for the last several days to establish fire control lines away from the main fire.

Meanwhile, the Kaibab National Forest says a recent lightning strike on the upper third of the northeast slope of Sitgreaves Mountain is showing a plume of smoke. It’s visible from the communities of Spring Valley, Bellemont, and Parks.

Officials say the "Rock Fire" is just over half an acre in size and is burning within the Eagle Rock Fire burn scar of 2010. The fire is located in steep terrain and has been receiving intermittent moisture since it was discovered on Sunday September 1.

Because of its location, Kaibab National Forest Managers have decided to avoid exposing firefighters to the difficult topography and high volume of snags in the area.

The fire will be monitored from road systems around the base of the mountain and periodically by aircraft.

No homes are buildings are threatened by the blaze.