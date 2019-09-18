Smoky Conditions Could Return As Ignitions On Whiskey Fire Resume

Smoky conditions could possibly return to communities from Flagstaff to Sedona Wednesday and Thursday as hand and aerial ignitions resume on the Whiskey Fire.

The lightning-caused fire is burning in the scar of the 2014 Slide Fire, and is estimated to have covered 4,190 acres as of Wednesday.

Posts to Coconino National Forest's Twitter and Facebook pages say crews are working to finish containment line around the fire's planning area.

An update to the fire's Inciweb page says crews plan to allow fire to "back through drainages and canyons to reduce fire intensities."

Smoke impacts are possible across a variety of areas, including Flagstaff, Munds Park, Mountainaire, Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Doney Park, Mormon Lake Village, Highway 89A Corridor, Sedona, Village of Oak Creek and portions of Interstate 40.