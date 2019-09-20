© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona State Senator Seeks Cap On Pay For City Employees

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 20, 2019 at 10:45 AM MST
BOYER.gif
azleg.gov
/

An Arizona state senator has announced plans to introduce a bill that would cap pay prohibiting city officials from earning more than the governor.

The bill mentioned Tuesday by Republican Sen. Paul Boyer would mean no employee could make more than Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's current $95,000 salary.

State officials say only the Colorado and Maine governors make less than Ducey, but multiple high-level municipal employees make more.

Officials say the Phoenix city manager makes $315,000 and other cities provide similarly high salaries for their top administrators.

Officials say Boyer has been an advocate for firefighters struggling to win workers compensation after cancer diagnoses, mentioning that the bill would exempt firefighters and police officers.

City officials say the legislation could affect efforts to attract and retain good government workers.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona LegislatureDoug DuceyPoliticspaul boyerfirst responders
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content