Game And Fish Seeking Info On Catchment Contamination Near Flagstaff

The Arizona Game and Fish Department wants help in identifying the person or people responsible for contaminating a water catchment northeast of Flagstaff around September 15.

A release from the department says diesel or gasoline was poured into Young’s Canyon Trick Tank, a catchment about two miles east of the Winona interchange on Interstate 40.

Evidence at the scene appears to show that those responsible may have taken down a fence to gain access to the catchment.

Arizona Game and Fish maintains about 3,000 of the tanks statewide, which help ensure wildlife have enough water and do not wander into more inhabited areas.

The department asks anyone with information to contact its vandalism hotline at 1-800-826-3257.

The Arizona Elks Society offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a conviction.

The Game and Fish Department has collected more than $72,000 in donations since June to aid with the water deliveries.

That money has helped the department transport about 1.5 million gallons of water to 3,000 catchments statewide.

