Jury Awards $4.9 Million To Women Over Alleged Abuse At Sedona Spa

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 20, 2019 at 4:52 AM MST
Jurors have awarded nearly $5 million to two women who say they were sexually assaulted during massages at a Sedona spa in 2016.

The women filed a lawsuit, alleging they suffered physical, emotional and psychological trauma after receiving massages from Aaron Frank Orrico. The 48-year-old massage therapist denied the allegations.

But, the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy revoked Orrico's license, saying he broke a state law that prohibits massage therapists from engaging in sexual activity with clients.

After a three-day trial, a Yavapai County Superior Court jury awarded $4 million in punitive damages to the women.

Jurors also awarded medical expenses of $300,000 to one of the women and $630,000 to the other.

The Arizona Republic reports Orrico is facing pending criminal charges related to the sexual assault allegations.

