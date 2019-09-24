© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Court To Hear Appeal After Fine Over Prison Health Care Suit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 24, 2019 at 4:52 AM MST
AZDOC.jpeg
corrections.az.gov
/

Attorneys will make arguments Tuesday in the appeal of a contempt-of-court ruling against retired Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan for failing to follow through on promises to improve health care for prisoners.

The hearing will be held in San Francisco before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit that challenges the quality of inmate care.

The state argues a judge didn't have the power to make the 2018 contempt ruling and impose a $1.4 million fine against the state because a settlement that resolved the lawsuit was a private agreement, not a court order.

Lawyers representing inmates say there was abundant evidence to support the contempt finding.

A judge has since threatened to impose another round of fines for the state's noncompliance.

Ryan retired earlier this month.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News charles ryanArizona Department of Corrections9th U.S. Circuit Court of AppealsContempt-of-courtInmate health careDOC
Related Content