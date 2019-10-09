© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AzMERIT Test Scores Show Many Students Failing Math, Reading

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 9, 2019 at 4:09 PM MST
azmerit-logo.jpg

Statewide scores from last school year show small increases in the percentage of students passing the AZMERIT test in most grade levels in reading and math.

However, the Arizona Republic reports the scores still show more than half the students in most categories aren't passing the test.

The Republic says more than half of the Arizona students who took the test this spring failed, both in math and reading categories.

AzMERIT is an attempt at a reinvigorated state standardized test. Arizona's education leaders introduced the test in 2015.

Compared to 2018 scores, students in seventh, eighth and ninth grade lost points on the English Language Arts test.

Students in higher grades continued to do worse on the test than students in lower grades.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News educationArizona Department of EducationAzMeritk-12 schools
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content