Coconino County Reports First Case Of Influenza Of 2019-20 Season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 9, 2019 at 4:37 PM MST
Coconino County has confirmed its first case of influenza of the 2019-2020 season.

A release from the county's Health and Human Services Department says the individual has since recovered, and state data show the individual was a senior citizen.

County health officials say now is the time for people to get vaccinated against this year’s flu, and shots are available at the county health clinic on King Street during business hours.

Arizona Department of Health Services data show the county has average two cases a month in October and November over the past five years.

 

