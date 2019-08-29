© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Body of Missing New Mexico Man Found in Coconino County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2019 at 1:48 PM MST
Authorities say the body of a New Mexico man who went missing last month has been found in Arizona.

  Police say the body of 44-year-old Craig Cavanaugh of Farmington was identified Wednesday in Coconino County in northern Arizona.

Farmington police say Cavanaugh was last seen on July 4. He was traveling to Peoria, Arizona for a job.

Police say two men used his credit cards in Payson, Glendale, and Peoria between July 5 and July 7.

Cavanaugh's truck was found on July 12.

Sheriff's offices in Coconino County and Navajo County are investigating the death.

Authorities say they have identified two suspects. Their names have not been released.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Coconino CountyCoconino County Sheriff's Officemissing persons
Associated Press
