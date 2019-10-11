© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildlife Managers Investigate Mexican Gray Wolf Death

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 11, 2019 at 6:17 AM MST
gray_wolve_0.jpeg
earthjustice.org
/

Wildlife managers are investigating the death of a Mexican gray wolf found last month in Arizona.

Officials with the wolf recovery team say the uncollared juvenile wolf was possibly a member of the Hoodoo Pack, which typically roams the northeastern portion of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Officials did not release any details about the circumstances of the animal’s death.

In all, there have been nine documented wolf deaths since the beginning of the year.

A subspecies of the Western gray wolf, Mexican wolves have faced a difficult road to recovery that has been complicated by politics and conflicts with livestock.

Survey results released earlier this year indicated there were at least 131 wolves in the mountain ranges spanning southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Mexican gray wolfwildlifeApache-Sitgreaves National ForestU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceHoodoo pack
Related Content