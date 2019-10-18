© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

St. George Hits A Record 122 Days Without Rain

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 18, 2019 at 5:25 AM MST
St. George, Utah is experiencing a record dry spell as the city hits 122 days without rain. The Spectrum reports weather officials said St. George broke the record on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service the previous record was set at 121 days in 1929. County water manager Ron Thompson said the dry spell is concerning and underscores the need for St. George to improve its water supplies.

Monsoon season has caused very dry weather in southern Utah. The monsoon season delivered little rainfall across much of Arizona and Nevada as well.

Concerns about possible droughts has helped push construction of a proposed pipeline that would pull water from Lake Powell and deliver it to counties in southern Utah.

KNAU and Arizona News
