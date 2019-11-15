National Forests Plan Prescribed Burns Across NorthernArizona In Coming Week

Various Northern Arizona national forests plan to conduct prescribed burns in the coming week.

Coconino National Forest's tentative burns cover 3,900 acres and include three projects in the area near Mormon Lake Monday through Wednesday, as well as one burn to the northwest of Flagstaff Tuesday and another near C.C. Cragin Reservoir that starts on Monday and may span into Tuesday.

Kaibab National Forest plans to conduct a 700-acre burn about 18 miles southeast of Tusayan.

Prescott National Forest has a tentative burn scheduled on 300 acres near Thumb Butte west of Prescott throughout the work week.

The only anticipated closure announced by national forest officials is to a portion of the Arizona National Scenic Trail north of Flagstaff on Tuesday.



Officials ask the public to use caution in areas near prescribed burns.

