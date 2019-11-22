© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Agency: Arizona Flu Cases Now Triple Level From Last Season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM MST
flu-2764634_1920.jpg

State health officials say flu cases in Arizona have tripled in comparison with previous seasons at this time and that all 15 Arizona counties have reported flu cases.

  The Department of Health Services also said Friday that more than half of the reported cases this season involve infants, children and adolescents.

The department reported 950 laboratory-confirmed flu cases so far this flu season, compared with 290 cases for the same period of 218.

The department said taking measures such as getting a flu shot, washing hands, covering coughs and staying home when sick can help prevent the spread of the flu and other illnesses.

