Bloomberg Vows To Allow More Immigrants In U.S. During Phoenix Campaign Stop

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made a quick campaign stop in Arizona Tuesday and said the United States needs “an awful lot more immigrants rather than less.”

On his second day of campaigning for the Democratic nomination, Bloomberg told reporters in Phoenix the nation should recruit immigrants to come to the U.S. and improve its culture, cuisine, religion, dialogue and economy.

The billionaire former mayor of New York City blasted President Donald Trump’s immigration policies that resulted in the separation of families arriving on the border, saying, “Ripping kids away from their parents is a disgrace.”

Bloomberg reiterated his recent apology for supporting New York’s stop-and-frisk police policy.

He said “It was a mistake.” Bloomberg was a strong supporter of the practice despite its disproportionate impact on people of color and minorities.