Flagstaff recycling set to resume Monday

Residential recycling in Flagstaff is set to resume next week after it was temporarily suspended. All locally collected recyclables will now be transported to Phoenix.

The Flagstaff City Council voted to terminate their lease agreement with Norton Environmental Wednesday.

The city was left without a way to dispose of recyclables after the facility abruptly shut down last week. Residents were told to hang on their recyclable items until city officials could find a new facility.

Commercial recycling collection services continue to operate on a normal schedule due to overflow concerns and capacity limitations at local businesses. However, the materials weren’t recycled but delivered to the Cinder Lake Landfill for disposal.

Following the vote, the city can now enter into an agreement with three recycling facilities in Phoenix.

Residential recycling collection is expected to resume Monday.