Woman swept away in Grand Canyon flash flood found dead; Havasupai indefinitely closed

The National Park Service says they have recovered the body of a Glendale woman swept away in a flash flood near the Havasupai Reservation in the Grand Canyon.

In a statement, the agency confirmed the body of 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson was discovered by a group rafting down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Rangers recovered Nickerson's body, which was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office. The office is investigating her death alongside the park service.

NPS Chinoa Nickerson, 33, from Gilbert, Ariz. was swept into Havasu Creek in the Grand Canyon by flash flooding on Aug. 22, 2024.

National Park Service officials said Nickerson was swept into Havasu Creek about half a mile from where it meets the Colorado River confluence around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. They noted she was not wearing a life jacket.

More than a hundred people were stranded by the flooding. Gov. Katie Hobbs activated the Arizona National Guard along with Blackhawk helicopters to facilitate evacuations from Havasupai Village. Guard officials say all tribal members and tourists requesting evacuation had been taken to safety by Saturday afternoon.

The Havasupai Tribe says the area is closed to tourism "indefinitely."