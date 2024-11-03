Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting removed from office

The Apache County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to remove County Attorney Michael Whiting from office and stop paying his salary.

The decision went into effect Friday along with the suspension of his law license as a series of corruption charges against him play out in court.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told the supervisors she would take control of the office since the law prohibits anyone from serving in the position without a license in good standing.

Whiting and his wife, County School Superintendent Joy Whiting, were indicted in August on a range of public corruption charges, including misuse of public funds. They've pleaded not guilty.

Both are technically running unopposed in the upcoming election. However, two former county officials have launched a challenge against Michael Whiting as write-in candidates.