Colorado River meeting canceled by the Trump administration

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published February 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM MST
Glen Canyon Dam holds back Lake Powell on Nov. 2, 2022. States upstream and downstream of the dam have different ideas about how to manage the amount of water released from the reservoir, which has become a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations about the Colorado River's future.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Glen Canyon Dam holds back Lake Powell on Nov. 2, 2022.

This week’s scheduled meeting of a group focused on the management of Glen Canyon Dam was canceled by the Trump dministration. It's one of many scientific conferences and federal meetings that have been canceled or indefinitely postponed.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says the meeting will be rescheduled to ensure new Department of the Interior and Reclamation leadership are “fully briefed” on the Glen Canyon Dam Adaptive Management Work Group. The group advises the Secretary of the Interior on how best to manage Glen Canyon Dam in keeping with the 1992 Grand Canyon Protection Act.

Matt Rice of American Rivers says that involves balancing the needs of water and hydropower users with cultural, environmental, and recreational values.

"And this group is the forum to balance and make management decisions based on all those values, to protect those values. So massively important."

The Black Suspension Bridge crosses the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon at Phantom Ranch, Arizona.
KNAU and Arizona News
Money for the Colorado River faces an uncertain fate under Trump
Alex Hager, KUNC
An executive order from President Donald Trump paused spending from the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s left some Colorado River water users waiting to hear if they’ll get the millions of dollars they’re expecting.

The program was funded by hydropower revenues until 2018, when the first Trump administration reallocated that money to the U.S. Treasury. It’s now funded by Congressional appropriations.

The canceled meeting comes amid a funding freeze that has stalled Colorado River conservation projects and amid layoffs at the U.S. Geological Survey, National Park Service and other federal agencies.

Reports of other canceled meetings come from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NASA.
Glen Canyon Dam colorado river Trump Administration water
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
