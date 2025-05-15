Prescott officer charged with manslaughter in shooting of unarmed man

A Prescott police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man last year has been indicted on one count of manslaughter.

The Prescott Police Department responded to the home of 34-year-old Daniel Leslie on June 8th to arrest him on multiple charges stemming from an earlier alleged domestic violence incident.

Body camera footage shows then-officer Brian Sutton fire three shots at Leslie to stop him from going back into the house.

It's not clear how many struck Leslie, who later died at a Phoenix-area hospital.

An investigation from the Arizona Department of Public Safety determined Leslie was unarmed.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Sutton turned himself in to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. He is no longer employed by the city of Prescott.

The agency declined to provide any additional details due to the pending criminal charges and a $20 million civil lawsuit filed by Leslie's mother.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.