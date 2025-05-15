© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescott officer charged with manslaughter in shooting of unarmed man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published May 15, 2025 at 12:40 PM MST
A video still from body-camera footage shows a Prescott police officer shoot and kill an unarmed man on June 8, 2024. Officials say 34-year-old Daniel Leslie was wanted for an earlier domestic violence incident
Video still
/
Prescott Police Department
A video still from body-camera footage shows former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton preparing to fire at 34-year-old Daniel Leslie. Leslie died and an investigation determined he was unarmed.

A Prescott police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man last year has been indicted on one count of manslaughter.

The Prescott Police Department responded to the home of 34-year-old Daniel Leslie on June 8th to arrest him on multiple charges stemming from an earlier alleged domestic violence incident.

Body camera footage shows then-officer Brian Sutton fire three shots at Leslie to stop him from going back into the house.

It's not clear how many struck Leslie, who later died at a Phoenix-area hospital.

An investigation from the Arizona Department of Public Safety determined Leslie was unarmed.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Sutton turned himself in to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. He is no longer employed by the city of Prescott.

The agency declined to provide any additional details due to the pending criminal charges and a $20 million civil lawsuit filed by Leslie's mother.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
