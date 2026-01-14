Yavapai-Apache Nation water rights settlement reintroduced in US House and Senate

Bipartisan bills introduced in the U.S. House of Representative and U.S. Senate would finalize a long-running water rights settlement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

The legislation would allocate more than $1 billion to fund the Cragin-Verde Pipeline and a surface water drinking plant, and affirm the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s rights to 4,610 acre-feet of water per year.

The bills would also support long-term protection of the Verde River.

“In addition to finally resolving the nation’s water rights, this historic legislation will provide for the development of water infrastructure to import new water sources to the Verde V

alley and our reservation homeland, safeguarding the nation’s water future, while also helping to protect the Verde River and local groundwater supplies for everyone who relies on these critical resources,” says Yavapai-Apache Nation Chairman, Buddy Rocha, Jr.

Supporters say the settlement would also promote water conservation and include a land exchange with the U.S. Forest Service to secure lands contiguous to the Middle Verde Reservation, which would in turn strengthen community resilience and environmental stewardship.

“I’m honored to introduce this legislation to help secure long-term water security for the Yavapai-Apache Nation, develop critical infrastructure, and finally move toward a permanent solution,” says bill sponsor Republican Rep. Eli Crane. “After visiting and meeting with tribal leaders and surrounding communities, it was clear how much certainty and stability this bill would provide. I’m proud to fight for rural Arizona.”

Crane says the bills would strengthen water reliability for more than 2,500 tribal members in five communities and deliver water security in the Verde Valley. It also authorizes the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s use of Central Arizona Project water, establishes a permanent CAP delivery contract, and allows the tribe to store, lease or exchange CAP water within Arizona.

Democratic Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly sponsored companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

“Few things in Arizona are more precious than water. Arizona’s tribal communities understand that better than most,” says Gallego. “That’s why I’m proud to help introduce this bill to finally codify the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s water rights and invest in infrastructure to bring clean, reliable water to the nation and surrounding communities, now and in the future.”

The settlement would end decades of water rights disputes between the tribe, state of Arizona, Salt River Project, the U.S. Department of the Interior and local communities.

“Families and businesses in the Verde Valley and surrounding communities need a reliable water supply, and the Yavapai-Apache Nation deserves a fair, lasting resolution to its water rights,” says Kelly. “This agreement honors tribal sovereignty, invests in critical water infrastructure, and helps safeguard the Verde River. It’s a big step forward for the nation and for every community that depends on this river, and we’ll work together to get it done.”