Navajo Nation president touts wins from solar to coal in his 3rd state address

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren made his third annual state address in Shiprock on Tuesday, outlining his administration’s accomplishments amid ongoing efforts to remove him from office before his term expires this year.

During his hourlong speech , Nygren first touted energy investments from solar to coal, particularly the Four Corners Power Plant in San Juan County, New Mexico. The tribe has been leasing it to Arizona Public Service.

“We are so, so close to making sure that that stays open to 2038 because those are hundreds and hundreds of jobs,” said Nygren. “Those are millions and millions of dollars of revenue that the Navajo Nation receives. That’s coal that some of you haul and get for free from some of our chapters.”

He also focused on progress on broadband, forest carbon offsets, uranium mine cleanup and the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement, which is still awaiting ratification by Congress. If passed, this historic $5 billion bill would resolve claims for the Navajo, Hopi and San Juan Southern Paiute.

“We need your help. We look forward to working with our Republicans, our Democrats,” added Nygren. “You never know, President Trump might be listening. … How many of you want to get water rights in Arizona? I do.”