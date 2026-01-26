© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Service to KNAG 90.3 Grand Canyon is restored. Thank you for your patience and support.

Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Location released for new Latter-day Saint temple in Flagstaff

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 26, 2026 at 9:25 AM MST
The Snowflake Temple opened in 2002 and is currently the only one in northern Arizona.
S. Gilsdorf
/
CC BY
The Snowflake Temple opened in 2002 and is currently the only one in Northern Arizona.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Flagstaff Temple will be built at the southwest corner of Butler Avenue and South Fourth Street.

According to a news release from the Church, the 18,850-square-foot single-story building will be constructed on the 10.43-acre site along with an ancillary building.

The site is still in the planning stages with no groundbreaking or opening dates announced.

In the Latter-day Saint faith, temples differ from chapels. Temples are considered sacred and are closed to non-members once dedicated.

The proposal has drawn opposition from some community members. An online petition citing concerns about Flagstaff’s dark-sky designation has surpassed 3,000 signatures.

The Flagstaff Temple was first announced in April 2025. There are currently six temples in Arizona, with three more planned. The Snowflake Temple is the only one currently operating in northern Arizona.

Church officials say Arizona is home to approximately 450,000 Latter-day Saints across more than 900 congregations.

The Snowflake Temple opened in 2002 and is currently the only one in northern Arizona.
KNAU and Arizona News
Latter-day Saint temple to be built in Flagstaff
Bree Burkitt

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsMormon ChurchdevelopmentFlagstaffflagstaff news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF