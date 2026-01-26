Location released for new Latter-day Saint temple in Flagstaff

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Flagstaff Temple will be built at the southwest corner of Butler Avenue and South Fourth Street.

According to a news release from the Church, the 18,850-square-foot single-story building will be constructed on the 10.43-acre site along with an ancillary building.

The site is still in the planning stages with no groundbreaking or opening dates announced.

In the Latter-day Saint faith, temples differ from chapels. Temples are considered sacred and are closed to non-members once dedicated.

The proposal has drawn opposition from some community members. An online petition citing concerns about Flagstaff’s dark-sky designation has surpassed 3,000 signatures.

The Flagstaff Temple was first announced in April 2025 . There are currently six temples in Arizona, with three more planned. The Snowflake Temple is the only one currently operating in northern Arizona.

Church officials say Arizona is home to approximately 450,000 Latter-day Saints across more than 900 congregations.