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Wednesday April, 22, 2026 @ 1400:

KNAU News/Talk is now broadcasting via Low Power on 88.7 FM in the Flagstaff city limits; signal strength will vary.



Crews are attempting a generator fix to restore full power to KNAU Classical 88.7 atop Mormon Mountain. Outage times for our KNAU News/Talk transmitter atop Devil's Head on Mt. Elden remain dependent on APS restoration of power to that location. We'll provide updates when available. Streaming is not impacted. Thank you for your patience & support!


Wednesday April, 22, 2026 @ 0900:

APS has cut power to both transmitter sites for KNAU Classical and KPUB News/Talk "...for safety due to extreme fire risk... [in] high fire-risk communities in the Flagstaff area." We have no estimated time for restoration at the moment. Streaming is not impacted. Thank you for your patience & support!

Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Patients with high-risk newborns impacted by Flagstaff APS outage

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:41 PM MST
An APS crew repairs a broken power pole in east Flagstaff on Wed, April 22, 2026. It was the same say the utility shut off power for about 6,000 customers in the Flagstaff area during heavy winds and high wildfire danger.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
An APS crew repairs a broken power pole in east Flagstaff on Wed, April 22, 2026. It was the same say the utility shut off power for about 6,000 customers in the Flagstaff area during heavy winds and high wildfire danger.

For the first time in the company’s history, Arizona’s largest public utility preemptively cut off power at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22 to thousands of residents around Flagstaff due to wildfire risk, impacting families who rely on power used for medical equipment for high-risk newborns.

The planned power outage, referred to as a Public Safety Power Shutoff, is expected to last anywhere from 12 to 24 hours, a spokesperson for the Arizona Public Service Co. told KNAU. The outage is still ongoing as of this article’s publishing.

The outage was initially expected to impact approximately 5,800 customers in the Flagstaff area, according to an APS press release from Tuesday. A subsequent release from the utility company raised that number to 6,000.

Danielle Hale is a nurse in Flagstaff who works with families whose newborn babies spent time in the local Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. While she said she doesn’t live in an area affected by the outage, she has patients who do.

In the hours before the power was shut off, Hale told KNAU she reached out to those patients to let them know about what might happen.

“Some of them come home [from the hospital] with, like, feeding pumps and oxygen, and they use the concentrators for the oxygen at home and things like that,” said Hale. “So, of course, they're hopefully prepared because [the power] can go out whenever. But if it's something planned, I like to give them a heads-up if I know about it.”

Some of her patients have newborns that rely on ventilators and portable oxygen tanks, she explained, and therefore need as much advance notice about power outages as possible. Hale said she wished APS had communicated more thoroughly in the hours leading up to the shut off.

“I am very happy that they're coming up with new ways to hopefully lessen the wildfire risk,” she said. “But I think … it should've come out somewhere else. I just happened to be looking at emails and saw an article from [Arizona] Daily Sun.”

A 230kV single-circuit lattice power structure, operated by Arizona Public Service Co.
KNAU and Arizona News
APS shuts off power for parts of Flagstaff to reduce wildfire risk
KNAU STAFF
Arizona Public Service temporarily shut off power for parts of the Flagstaff area and Coconino County Wednesday due to extreme fire risk.

Hale added she didn’t have any patients whose kids could be classified as in critical condition, but that several depend on medical equipment which requires power.

APS sent out a press release about the potential for a shut off at 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday and another on the morning the outage occurred.

The utility company has meteorologists who predicted 60 mph winds in neighborhoods near Flagstaff and Grand Canyon National Park, said Yessica del Rincón, an APS spokesperson.

Once the wind subsides and it's safe for crews to begin their inspection work, APS crews will have line workers, bucket trucks, a drone inspection team and a helicopter examining power lines in the area, to ensure it’s safe to turn them back on.

Del Rincón said she understood that any time without power can be “an inconvenience” to APS customers.

“We try to provide as much advanced notification as possible, but with a rare and extreme weather event such as what we're seeing today take place, our team had to be as nimble as possible to make sure that we are executing our plans,” said del Rincón. “We did provide advance notification to customers yesterday, and have been providing in the weeks leading up to this, and in the past years, educational information stressing the importance of being prepared.”

She suggested customers enroll in the APS Medical Care Program, a resource the company has available for customers who are on life-sustaining medical equipment. It provides rate-payers with additional notifications and information from APS.

Del Rincón said APS employees went to the Flagstaff Mall to provide customers with water and ice during the shut off for as long as supplies last.

She said the company was setting up similar resources in the Mormon Lake and Valle communities, and that the city of Flagstaff was using its Murdoch Community Center to provide similar resources.

A view of the San Francisco Peaks from the rim of Oak Creek Canyon, March 8, 2026.
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KNAU and Arizona News red flag warningAPSArizona Public Service companyFire Season 2026Wildfire News
Chris Clements
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