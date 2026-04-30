Arizona is a top state for data centers as growth heads north

Arizona has one of the highest numbers of data centers in the country, and that growth is poised to expand into northern Arizona.

An analysis from the Pew Research Center shows the state ranks in the top 10 with 98 facilities operating and another 86 in the works.

Virginia leads the country with 685 sites operating or planned.

Much of the development has centered around the Phoenix area, but companies are now looking to expand into northern Arizona for more land and power.

The Town of Page sold approximately 500 acres to private developers for a proposed $10 billion data center less than a mile from Horseshoe Bend. Residents have raised concerns about the impacts on tourism and the environment.

Other cities are moving to limit future development. In Flagstaff, officials are considering whether to restrict or block data centers entirely, citing concerns about water demand and energy use. The City Council is scheduled to discuss possible zoning changes at its May 5 meeting.

Data centers have faced growing backlash statewide. Opponents previously fought the Project Blue data center outside Tucson and a proposed facility in Marana.

The Pew Research Center identified about 1,500 data centers under development nationwide. About 39% are in counties that currently don’t have any.