aspen_banner.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Coconino County Bans Fireworks During Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU staff
Published April 25, 2014 at 2:39 PM MST

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a resolution prohibiting the sale and use of consumer fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county. Today’s action immediately puts the ban into place. It will be in effect until the U.S. Forest Service lifts Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The Board of Supervisors approved the resolution under a law signed by Governor Jan Brewer earlier this week. The legislation allows counties of under 500,000 people to regulate the sale and use of fireworks when Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place in area national forests. Previously, counties could only regulate fireworks during times of higher fire danger.

Currently, the Coconino, Tonto, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests, as well as parts of the Kaibab National Forest, are under Stage 1 fire restrictions. The cities of Flagstaff and Prescott and all of Coconino County also have a fire ban in place.

