Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Grand Canyon Continues to Battle Harmful Invasive Plant Species

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 28, 2014 at 5:00 AM MST
Next month, officials at the Grand Canyon will continue a program of ridding many areas of invasive plant species. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the goal is to protect native habitats even in the most heavily visited areas.

For several years, managers at Grand Canyon National Park have been attempting to eradicate species that were either intentionally or accidently introduced to the area. While much of that effort has focused on the inner canyon, recently the South Rim has also undergone the process.

Lori Makarick is the vegetation program manager at Grand Canyon National Park.

“The mission is the same for the Park Service whether it’s in the developed areas or the more remote backcountry areas, and that is to preserve and protect these ecosystems and all of the components … We don’t just write off the developed area because there’s not as much habitat.”

Park officials have identified several non-native species like the tamarisk and the silverleaf nightshade that can only be removed with chemicals. As a result, the park is using several herbicides rated low in toxicity.

Makarick says the program isn’t designed to return the Grand Canyon to a completely natural state. Instead, it counters the most harmful effects of invaders like animal-habitat destruction and wildfire.

“Because of the number of non-native plant species we have in the park — just over 200 — we really target just the ones that have the ability to pose a threat to the park’s ecosystems.”

This year’s removal efforts will begin next month and continue through the fall.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
