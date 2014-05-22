© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Officials Report Progress in Fighting the Slide Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 22, 2014 at 12:51 PM MST
Ryan Heinsius
Crews are making progress battling the Slide Fire burning near Flagstaff. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the blaze is now estimated to be more than 4,800 acres in size.

Forest managers are cautiously optimistic after conducting successful nighttime operations on the Slide Fire. Calmer winds and higher humidity are also expected today to help some 800 personnel fighting the blaze.

The fire broke out Tuesday in Oak Creek Canyon and quickly spread north toward Flagstaff. About 3,000 residents of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands remain on standby to evacuate should the fire move further north. But, crews have been successful in preventing the fire from crossing Highway 89A into the eastern portion Oak Creek Canyon.

Credit Ryan Heinsius
A map of the Slide Fire as of Thursday morning. As seen here, the blaze hasn't crossed Hwy. 89A into eastern Oak Creek Canyon, nor has it crossed Forest Road 535 to the north.

To the north of the fire, crews have conducted successful burnout operations on Forest Road 535. As of Thursday morning, the fire had not proceeded beyond that point.

Managers are hopeful their fire lines will hold and expect to have a containment figure soon. So far, no structures have burned and no injuries have been reported.

Ryan Heinsius
