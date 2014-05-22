© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

American Red Cross Aids Slide Fire Evacuees

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published May 22, 2014 at 11:35 AM MST
As the Slide Fire continues to burn in Oak Creek Canyon, some evacuees are utilizing an emergency shelter in Flagstaff. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

Eighteen people spent last night in the gym at Sinagua Middle School. The American Red Cross provided cots, blankets and toiletries. Meals were prepared by the Salvation Army. Across the street from the school, the Coconino Humane Association cared for a handful of pets displaced by the slide fire.

Officials with the Red Cross say they’re not currently in need of food and clothing donations, however, they are encouraging local residents to participate in a disaster-relief training course being held today. The training is from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Red Cross office in Flagstaff. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/redcrossgcc.

