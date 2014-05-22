American Red Cross Aids Slide Fire Evacuees

As the Slide Fire continues to burn in Oak Creek Canyon, some evacuees are utilizing an emergency shelter in Flagstaff. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

Eighteen people spent last night in the gym at Sinagua Middle School. The American Red Cross provided cots, blankets and toiletries. Meals were prepared by the Salvation Army. Across the street from the school, the Coconino Humane Association cared for a handful of pets displaced by the slide fire.

Officials with the Red Cross say they’re not currently in need of food and clothing donations, however, they are encouraging local residents to participate in a disaster-relief training course being held today. The training is from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Red Cross office in Flagstaff. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/redcrossgcc.