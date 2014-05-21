Pre-Evac Warning Issued For 2 Flagstaff Neighborhoods

A wildfire burning in Oak Creek Canyon is now threatening the city of Flagstaff. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports that strong winds are pushing the fast-moving blaze up steep canyon terrain toward several wooded neighborhoods.

The Slide Fire broke out yesterday in Oak Creek Canyon, just north of Sedona. It's burned more than one thousand acres so far, and has forced the evacuation of more than 100 residents and campers. And now, law enforcement officials say it's moving in the direction of Flagstaff, the most populated city in northern Arizona and home to the largest Ponderosa Pine forest in the world. A pre-evacuation warning has been issued for the Flagstaff neighborhoods of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands. Residents are being asked to prepare for evacuation, pack personal belongings, fuel-up vehicles and bring pets inside. Officials say the Slide Fire is human-caused. Forest conditions statewide are dire after one of the driest winters on record.