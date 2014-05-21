© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Pre-Evac Warning Issued For 2 Flagstaff Neighborhoods

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published May 21, 2014 at 2:42 PM MST
A wildfire burning in Oak Creek Canyon is now threatening the city of Flagstaff. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports that strong winds are pushing the fast-moving blaze up steep canyon terrain toward several wooded neighborhoods.

The Slide Fire broke out yesterday in Oak Creek Canyon, just north of Sedona. It's burned more than one thousand acres so far, and has forced the evacuation of more than 100 residents and campers. And now, law enforcement officials say it's moving in the direction of Flagstaff, the most populated city in northern Arizona and home to the largest Ponderosa Pine forest in the world. A pre-evacuation warning has been issued for the Flagstaff neighborhoods of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands. Residents are being asked to prepare for evacuation, pack personal belongings, fuel-up vehicles and bring pets inside. Officials say the Slide Fire is human-caused. Forest conditions statewide are dire after one of the driest winters on record.

Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
