© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Jack Fire Updates

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published June 15, 2014 at 11:00 PM MST
COC-6-15-14-JackMap.jpg
Courtesy
/

Update, 10:34 p.m., Sun, June 15:

The Jack Fire is 90 percent contained and 1,175 acres. There are 151 personnel on scene battling the blaze. The fire is smoldering and no further movement is predicted.

2014_06_14-17.33.04.075-CDT.jpeg
Credit Coconino National Forest
/
A helicopter awaits use during the Jack Fire Saturday.

Update, noon, Sun, June 15:

The Jack Fire burning 13 miles northeast of Happy Jack is now 1,250 acres and 65 percent contained. Total personnel on scene are 120. Firefighters were able to establish a line around the perimeter of the fire which has held. A rock climbing spot in the area, Jack's Canyon, remains closed.

Update, 6:50 p.m., Sat, June 14:

The Jack Fire is burning about 13 miles northeast of Happy Jack on the Coconino National Forest. It is currently 800 acres in size and is zero percent contained. It's burning in primarily a pinyon-juniper and grass-covered area near State Route 87, which remains open.

The fire is burning on both side of Jack's Canyon, a popular rock climbing area. The canyon has been evacuated. 

A fire line on the right flank of the fire is holding with the help of air resources. Fire retardant and bucket work are being used to hold the left flank as ground crews work. As of Saturday night, 90 personnel were on scene.

The fire was reported just before noon on Saturday and the cause is under investigation. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireLocal NewsFire Season 2014
Related Content