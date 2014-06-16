Jack Fire Updates

Update, 10:34 p.m., Sun, June 15:

The Jack Fire is 90 percent contained and 1,175 acres. There are 151 personnel on scene battling the blaze. The fire is smoldering and no further movement is predicted.

Credit Coconino National Forest / A helicopter awaits use during the Jack Fire Saturday.

Update, noon, Sun, June 15:

The Jack Fire burning 13 miles northeast of Happy Jack is now 1,250 acres and 65 percent contained. Total personnel on scene are 120. Firefighters were able to establish a line around the perimeter of the fire which has held. A rock climbing spot in the area, Jack's Canyon, remains closed.

Update, 6:50 p.m., Sat, June 14:

The Jack Fire is burning about 13 miles northeast of Happy Jack on the Coconino National Forest. It is currently 800 acres in size and is zero percent contained. It's burning in primarily a pinyon-juniper and grass-covered area near State Route 87, which remains open.

The fire is burning on both side of Jack's Canyon, a popular rock climbing area. The canyon has been evacuated.

A fire line on the right flank of the fire is holding with the help of air resources. Fire retardant and bucket work are being used to hold the left flank as ground crews work. As of Saturday night, 90 personnel were on scene.

The fire was reported just before noon on Saturday and the cause is under investigation.