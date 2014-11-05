© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Preliminary Numbers Favor Passage of Proposition 122

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published November 5, 2014 at 7:43 AM MST
Signs_1.jpg
Ryan Heinsius
/

Arizonans voted on three statewide propositions yesterday. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, one of those measures could redefine the state’s relationship with the federal government.

Preliminary results from the Arizona secretary of state’s office show yes votes for Proposition 122 leading by about 3 percent. The measure would allow Arizona to reject enforcement or funding of federal laws and regulations deemed unconstitutional by the state. A similar proposition failed in 2012.

Prop 303, which would allow terminally ill patients access to medical care not yet approved by the FDA, appears to have been overwhelmingly passed. And, Prop 304, which would increase state legislators’ salaries, likely has been defeated.

In Coconino County, a proposition increasing sales tax to pay for a massive backlog of road repair overwhelmingly passed. The City of Flagstaff also said yes to a similar measure to pay for its own transportation projects.

The 2014 election was the first in more than three-and-a-half decades not to include propositions placed on the ballot by the general public.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
