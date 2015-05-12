© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation President To Be Sworn In Today

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 12, 2015 at 7:45 AM MST
begaye.jpg

Russell Begaye will be sworn in Tuesday as president of the Navajo Nation.

Begaye easily beat former two-term President Joe Shirley Jr. in a special election last month to win the post on the country's largest American Indian reservation.

Begaye and Jonathan Nez, the vice president-elect, will serve a shorter term than usual. That's because the presidential contest was postponed by more than five months as legal challenges played out in court.

The inauguration ceremony will take place in Fort Defiance with a welcoming address by Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates.

Students from the reservation will perform a Navajo song and lead the crowd in the pledge of allegiance.

Begaye has said economic development will be one of his top priorities in office.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsLocal NewsNavajo Nation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content