wallow_fire_usfs_ap_sit_nf_inferno_5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

Forest Service Releases Details of Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project

Ryan Heinsius
Published July 1, 2015 at 2:15 PM MST
dlh_-_small.jpg
Ryan Heinsius
/

After an environmental analysis and a public comment period, Coconino National Forest managers have outlined the details of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it’s designed to prevent the effects of wildfire and flooding from threatening the city’s water supply.

The proposed work will take place over several years on Mormon Mountain and the Dry Lake Hills. Crews will treat most of the 10,500 acres with ground machinery and other specialized equipment.

Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project manager Erin Phelps says it’ll improve forest health and fire resiliency.

“You’ll have more openings, the wildlife will be able to move between the trees more easily, you’ll have a lot more diversity in biology up there,” Phelps says.

Phelps says cable logging will be used on about 400 acres of steep slopes in the Dry Lake Hills. The plan also establishes a permanent campfire ban in the area.

As part of the proposal, biologists will monitor its impacts on the endangered Mexican spotted owl. The animals inhabit old-growth trees throughout several thousand acres of the area set to be treated.

The project will be finalized this fall and work is slated to begin in 2016.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
