© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Massive Rock Threatens to Fall to the Base of Glen Canyon Dam

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2015 at 11:20 AM MST
891628b2c3a01027810f6a70670085fd.jpg
Frank Talbott via AP
/

A massive slab of rock is threatening to come crashing down at the base of an Arizona dam.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A three-person crew has been working to stabilize the sandstone that forms the walls surrounding the Glen Canyon dam near the Arizona-Utah border.

The slab weighs 500,000 pounds and recently began to crack due to erosion. The area below the slab includes a boat ramp, and water and power facilities for the dam.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has cut off access to the boat ramp, putting rafting trips on hold until the rock can be secured.

The plan is to drill bolts that range from 6 feet to 8 feet long into the rock to secure it.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverGlen Canyon DamLocal NewsU.S. Bureau of Reclamation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content