KNAU and Arizona News

Democrats To Propose Own School Funding Plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 29, 2015 at 8:50 AM MST
EDUCATION1.jpg

Democrats in the Arizona Legislature are set to roll out a school funding plan to compete with proposals from Republicans in the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey.

Tuesday morning's planned announcement from the minority party comes as GOP leaders in the Legislature work on proposals that could be taken up in a possible special legislative session in October.

Senate President Andy Biggs held a series of meetings with members of his Republican caucus Monday to update them on ongoing discussions to boost funding for K-12 schools. House Republican leaders are holding closed-door meetings with their members Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ducey wants to tap the state's permanent land trust fund to add about $320 million a year to current spending. Biggs and House Speaker David Gowan have a competing plan.

