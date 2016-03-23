Maricopa County Recorder Takes Fault For Long Voting Lines

Voters today gathered outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s office, protesting long lines during the state’s presidential preference election yesterday. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, thousands of voters waited for hours to cast their ballots.

Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday she takes full responsibility for the long lines. She says the problem was a combination of high voter turnout and a reduced number of polling locations. There were only 60 yesterday, compared to about 200 last election in 2012. The county says it cut the number to save money because so many people vote via early ballot.

Today’s protestors called on Purcell to step down, for what they claim is voter suppression.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, who was in Arizona on election day, calls the long voting lines a “disgrace.” Governor Doug Ducey says they were “unacceptable.”

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says it will investigate the claims.