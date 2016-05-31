Health Officials Now Confirm 11 Cases Of Measles In Arizona

An outbreak of measles that began with an inmate at a federal detention center for immigrants in central Arizona has now grown to 11 confirmed cases.

Pinal County Health Services spokesman Joe Pyritz said Monday that seven of those infected are inmates at the Eloy Detention Center and four are workers at the facility.

State and county health officials say they're working to stop new transmissions by isolating patients, vaccinating people detained in the privately-run facility and trying to identify people who were at locations the four infected workers visited.

Health officials have identified 14 locations in Pinal and Maricopa counties where the infected workers may have exposed other people, including stores, restaurants and a tribal casino. The list is posted here: http://1.usa.gov/1OYMzYh

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable viral illness and symptoms can appear up to 21 days after exposure.