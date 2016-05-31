© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Health Officials Now Confirm 11 Cases Of Measles In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 31, 2016 at 8:16 AM MST
MEASLES1.jpg
nature.com
/

An outbreak of measles that began with an inmate at a federal detention center for immigrants in central Arizona has now grown to 11 confirmed cases.

Pinal County Health Services spokesman Joe Pyritz said Monday that seven of those infected are inmates at the Eloy Detention Center and four are workers at the facility.

State and county health officials say they're working to stop new transmissions by isolating patients, vaccinating people detained in the privately-run facility and trying to identify people who were at locations the four infected workers visited.

Health officials have identified 14 locations in Pinal and Maricopa counties where the infected workers may have exposed other people, including stores, restaurants and a tribal casino. The list is posted here: http://1.usa.gov/1OYMzYh

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable viral illness and symptoms can appear up to 21 days after exposure.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Maricopa Countypublic healthhealthpinal county
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content