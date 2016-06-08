© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Brush Fire Near Yarnell Prompting Evacuations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2016 at 5:37 PM MST

Authorities say a brush fire is threatening some structures in the north-central Arizona town of Yarnell, which was the scene of a deadly 2013 wildfire.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say some residents on the town's east side are being told to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

The brush fire was estimated at 25 acres late Wednesday afternoon. Its cause isn't immediately clear.

Sheriff's officials say Highway 89 through town is being shut down as crews try to contain the fire.

A 20-member U.S. Forest Service crew is on the scene along with aircraft.

Nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in the same town on June 30, 2013.

The elite crew was trained to confront wildfires head-on and prevent their spread.

Fire Season 2016
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
