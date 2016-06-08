Brush Fire Near Yarnell Prompting Evacuations

Authorities say a brush fire is threatening some structures in the north-central Arizona town of Yarnell, which was the scene of a deadly 2013 wildfire.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say some residents on the town's east side are being told to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

The brush fire was estimated at 25 acres late Wednesday afternoon. Its cause isn't immediately clear.

Sheriff's officials say Highway 89 through town is being shut down as crews try to contain the fire.

A 20-member U.S. Forest Service crew is on the scene along with aircraft.

Nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots died while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in the same town on June 30, 2013.

The elite crew was trained to confront wildfires head-on and prevent their spread.