Search Resumes In Grand Canyon For Missing Florida Man

Authorities are resuming the search inside Grand Canyon National Park for a Florida man who has been missing since Saturday.

Park officials say several ground teams and a National Park Service helicopter are joining in the search Tuesday for 52-year-old Floyd E. Roberts III.

Searchers are focusing on an area that has rugged landscape and is covered in thick brush.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Wednesday.

Roberts, of Treasure Island, was on the first day of a multiday backpacking trip when he was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

They say a member of Roberts' hiking group reported him missing near Kelly Tanks in the extreme western portion of Grand Canyon National Park.