Gang Member Gets Life In Prison In Lake Havasu City Homicide

A member of a white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2006 murder in Lake Havasu City.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says David Evan Bounds pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder Monday.

The 42-year-old Bounds won't be eligible for parole for 25 years.

He was indicted in 2011 in the death of Christopher Gromberg.

Prosecutors say Bounds and another gang member lured Gromberg to a mall parking lot in April 2006 under the guise of attending a concert together.

Bounds got into the vehicle directly behind Gromberg, who was in the driver's seat.

Gromberg was shot twice in the back of the head.

Prosecutors say Bounds believed Gromberg cooperated with authorities in the homicide investigation of a fellow gang member.