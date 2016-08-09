© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gang Member Gets Life In Prison In Lake Havasu City Homicide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2016 at 7:29 AM MST
Arizona Attorney General's Office

A member of a white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2006 murder in Lake Havasu City.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says David Evan Bounds pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder Monday.

The 42-year-old Bounds won't be eligible for parole for 25 years.

He was indicted in 2011 in the death of Christopher Gromberg.

Prosecutors say Bounds and another gang member lured Gromberg to a mall parking lot in April 2006 under the guise of attending a concert together.

Bounds got into the vehicle directly behind Gromberg, who was in the driver's seat.

Gromberg was shot twice in the back of the head.

Prosecutors say Bounds believed Gromberg cooperated with authorities in the homicide investigation of a fellow gang member.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeLocal Newslake havasu city
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content